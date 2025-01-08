Palisades Fire Reeking Havoc On Celebrity Homes As Fire Spreads

The Palisades Fire is sweeping through one of the most star-studded areas of Los Angeles and homes of A-list celebrities are at major risk.

Pacific Palisades is home to stars such as Tom Hanks, Ben Affleck, Steven Spielberg, Reese Witherspoon, Michael Keaton and Miles Teller ... just to name a few.

While the fate of their homes remains uncertain, family members are as anxious as could be. Chet Hanks, the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, took to Instagram to express his concerns ... "The neighborhood I grew up in is burning to the ground rn [right now]. Pray for the Palisades."

Celebs have also been caught in the middle of the major evacuation affecting the surrounding area, including 'Star Wars' icon Mark Hamill. Hamill says he and his neighbors were "fleeing for our lives" as he left Malibu.

Similarly, 'Schitt's Creek' star Eugene Levy was also one of the 30,000 people forced to evacuate Pacific Palisades, saying he found himself stuck as he was trying to flee.

Play video content MEGA

Some stars have already seen their houses burn to a crisp. As we reported, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag lost their house in the fire and are absolutely devastated.