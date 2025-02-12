Bhad Bhabie Invites Alabama Barker To Fight Her After Homewrecking Claims

Bhad Bhabie is inviting her friend-turned-nemesis Alabama Barker to fight after they went after each other on TikTok overnight as the drama surrounding Alabama's involvement with BB's ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Le Vaughn, hit a boiling point.

The rapper and social media personality challenged the daughter of Travis Barker to meet her at the Calabasas Commons at 8 PM tonight to duke it out. Remember ... this is just days after Alabama released the "Cry Bhabie" diss track aimed at BB -- whose real name is Danielle Bregoli -- and threatened to fight her.

BB also shared alleged screenshots on TikTok of AB claiming she was not with LV ... while BB says he was in her bed as the shared messages were being sent.

In a separate video, Bhad Bhabie says she has proof Le Vaughn was messing with Alabama as early as June of 2024 ... and that Alabama was fully aware of their relationship despite claiming ignorance. She says the reason she is so upset by the ordeal is because she considered Alabama a little sister to her ... clearly not any longer!

Alabama isn't letting her name get dragged through the mud without coming in with her own receipts ... hitting back at the "Gucci Flip Flops" rapper with a lengthy TikTok post of her own.

In the video, Alabama reads texts allegedly sent by her former pal -- which she calls a "ran-through loser" -- in which she claims she does not want to fight at all ... and even says she still has love for Bama.

BB even allegedly says she wants to make up with Alabama to mess with Le Vaughn. Bama has no interest ... saying Bhad Bhabie is just someone she kept and arm's length and has serious issues to work through.

On top of the Le Vaughn drama ... the rappers were also recently fighting about Bhad Bhabie's "Over Cooked" diss track ... in which she accuses Alabama of trying to steal her man and getting it on with both Soulja Boy and Tyga ... even going as far as claiming she was impregnated by Tyga.