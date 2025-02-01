Bhad Bhabie Blasts Alabama Barker For Diss Track, Implies She's Ready to Fight

Play video content

Bhad Bhabie is done with Alabama Barker's coming after her online ... and, she seems ready to resort to fists -- implying Barker better be ready to throw hands when they see each other.

The internet personality went off on Travis Barker's daughter Saturday ... sharing a series of posts to her Instagram story calling out the 19-year-old who announced she plans to drop a track called "Cry Bhabie" in response to Bhad's "Over Cooked."

Among her posts, she shared a video ... and, she started it by saying that all of Alabama's actions show "the type of b**** she is."

Bhad Bhabie -- real name Danielle Bregoli -- then says Alabama's actions don't make any sense ... 'cause she's dissing Bhad Bhabie after she allegedly hooked up Bhabie's man. Barker has denied ever doing so.

Play video content 12/18/24

However, Bhad Bhabie -- who has repeatedly called Barker a homewrecker -- clearly thinks she still owes AB a beating ... implying that when they run into each other, the situation is going to escalate rapidly.

BB posted over and over again Saturday -- calling Bhad Bhabie a "habitual liar" and saying she used to think of Alabama as a little sister ... but, not anymore.

Bhad Bhabie also posted a series of alleged text messages she says she sent to Alabama ... none of which were ever responded to.

As you know ... Bhad Bhabie landed herself in some hot water earlier this week when she claimed on a diss track that Alabama had hooked up with Soulja Boy and was pregnant with Tyga's baby.

Barker denied all the claims, calling them total BS ... and Soulja Boy went on social media to threaten Bhabie with legal action.