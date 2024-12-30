Bhad Bhabie Appears to Be Back With Le Vaughn After Cheating Claims

Play video content Instagram / @bhadbhabie

Bhad Bhabie appears to have had a change of heart and is back with her baby daddy Le Vaughn -- after she said she was breaking up with him for allegedly hooking up with Alabama Barker.

The "Gucci Flip Flops" rapper posted an Instagram video Sunday night, showing her and Le Vaughn enjoying an intimate moment ... with her guy leaning in to kiss her neck. In her post, Bhabie wrote, "Forever my baby," with two heart emojis.

However, Bhabie was singing a very different tune earlier this month when she posted a video on social media blasting Alabama for allegedly linking up with Le Vaughn.

Bhabie claimed the drama started one night after she got drunk with Le Vaughn ... and the two got into a physical altercation, leading to them living apart for a while.

During this time, Bhabie says Le Vaughn crossed paths with Alabama -- the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker -- and he quickly got chummy with her.

Alabama brought Le Vaughn back to her home, Bhabie says, insisting she has proof of their encounter. But, Alabama says she was duped by Le Vaughn, who supposedly told her he was somebody else -- despite the tattoo of Bhabie's name on his neck -- and was not seeing anyone.

Bhabie called BS on the tale and labeled Alabama a "homewrecker," going on to say she was pulling the plug on her relationship with Le Vaughn.

In that video earlier this month, Le Vaughn makes a cameo walking past Bhabie as she gets emotional telling her side of the story.