Bhad Bhabie Shows Off Nose Job, Reveals Type of Cancer She Has

Play video content

Bhad Bhabie is showing off her healing nose after undergoing plastic surgery ... and taking the opportunity to reveal the type of cancer she has.

The rapper hopped on her Instagram Story Tuesday night to give a glimpse of her "so swollen" nose six days after going under the knife, telling fans nose jobs "are not for the weak!!"

The healing process looks serious ... in addition to having a temporarily enlarged nose, BB has bruising under both her eyes. She also gave fans a look at her sniffer before and after the surgery, explaining she "wanted to remove the hump."

The "Gucci Flip Flops" singer received some backlash from fans ... but she doesn't care. "This is my face. I didn’t like it so I fixed it," she clapped back on her Story, adding that those who care about her face are "crazy."

Play video content

She assured critics her procedure was doctor-approved and that people can have plastic surgery with cancer.

BB shot down rumors that she has breast or lung cancer ... revealing in a separate video it's blood cancer. She added that her white blood cell count is high -- which is a sign of some blood cancers or bone marrow disorders.

The "Cash Me Outside" originator spoke out about her nose job and cancer diagnosis -- which she originally revealed in November 2024 -- as she also responded to fans voicing their concerns about potential domestic abuse.

To clarify, she shared disturbing pictures of her legs covered in cuts and blood ... saying "Sosa did it" on her IG page -- a nickname used by Chief Keef.