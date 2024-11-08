Bhad Bhabie Suggests She May Have Cancer on Instagram, Fans Freak Out

Does She Have The Big C?

Bhad Bhabie issued a cryptic message that has many of her fans concerned, implying that she may have cancer.

Bhabie, AKA Danielle Bregoli, hopped on Instagram Thursday and posted, "I'm Sorry my cancer medicine made me loose [sic] weight. I'm slowly gaining it back. So stop running w the worst narratives."

Of course, it's a mystery what all that means ... but Bhabie recently revealed her dramatic weight loss in photos she posted to her social media accounts.

Many of her supporters expressed concern online after she brought up The Big C.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

One person wrote ... "Bhad Bhabie’s strength shines through as she shares her diagnosis. Wishing her resilience and support on this journey."

Another stated, "Wtffff omg doesn't she have an infant child? Praying for Bhad Bhabie, may she fully recover."

And a third said, "F*** cancer" in a post, before adding, 'We Are On Make Me Pray For You."

Again, it's not clear if Bhabie has cancer ... but we've reached out to her reps for an answer. So far, no word back.

Meanwhile, back in March, Bhabie announced her and her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, were the proud parents of a baby girl three months after she confirmed they were having their first child.