Bhad Bhabie Pregnant with a Girl, Sweet Gender Reveal

Bhad Bhabie knows how to make money ... even finding a way to do so in announcing the sex of her soon-to-be-born kiddo.

On Tuesday, Bhabie showed off her baby bump in sporty soccer and biker-inspired clothes ... complete with pink exhaust fumes from the motorcycle to reveal the little one on the way is a girl!!! The photo shoot was a collab with Heaven by Marc Jacobs and designer Victor Barragan!!!

Bhabie tells WMD Marc Jacobs' team had no idea she was pregnant when they reached out for the campaign, but they still wanted to do it and molded the campaign around her bundle of joy.

Bhabie says she hopes to share the photos with her daughter soon, who she's expecting with her boyfriend Le Vaughn.