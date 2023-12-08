Bhad Bhabie Parades Baby Bump For First Time Since Pregnancy Reveal

Bhad Bhabie aka Danielle Bregoli, is making sure you "cash her bump ousside" ... as she was seen publicly for the first time since her big pregnancy reveal.

The 20-year-old Dr. Phil alum paraded her bump in a black crop top as she left her L.A. home Thursday ... carrying a Jersey's Mike Sub order to combat those pregnancy cravings.

Bhabie's BF, Le Vaughn, emerged shortly after ... confirming they're going stronger than ever as they prepare for parenthood.

TMZ broke the story back in April that they got matching tats ... so, needless to say, it would've been a pain -- quite literally -- if they had split and got the inkings removed.

Their low-key outing comes a week after the rapper revealed on IG she had a bun in the oven.

This is BB's first pregnancy ... and we're not sure how far along she is.