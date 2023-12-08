Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Bhad Bhabie Parades Baby Bump For First Time Since Pregnancy Reveal

BHAD BHABIE CASH MY BABY BUMP OUSSIDE!!! First Outing After Pregnancy Reveal

12/8/2023 8:02 AM PT
bhad bhabie
Backgrid

Bhad Bhabie aka Danielle Bregoli, is making sure you "cash her bump ousside" ... as she was seen publicly for the first time since her big pregnancy reveal.

bhad bhabie
Backgrid

The 20-year-old Dr. Phil alum paraded her bump in a black crop top as she left her L.A. home Thursday ... carrying a Jersey's Mike Sub order to combat those pregnancy cravings.

Le Vaughn
Backgrid

Bhabie's BF, Le Vaughn, emerged shortly after ... confirming they're going stronger than ever as they prepare for parenthood.

bhad bhabie tattoos

TMZ broke the story back in April that they got matching tats ... so, needless to say, it would've been a pain -- quite literally -- if they had split and got the inkings removed.

bhad bhabie pregnant

Their low-key outing comes a week after the rapper revealed on IG she had a bun in the oven.

This is BB's first pregnancy ... and we're not sure how far along she is.

Le Vaughn & Bhad Bhabie

Looks like Bhabie's baby will be well cared for ... with her raking in 50 million bucks on OnlyFans alone ...

