Bhad Bhabie and Boyfriend Tattoo Each Other's Names On Their Bodies

Me and My BF Have Matching Tats!!!

Bhad Bhabie is really in love with her BF ... she even got his name tattooed on her chest.

TMZ obtained photos of Bhad Bhabie's new ink, which reads "Le Vaughn" in red cursive script, on the left side of her chest ... between her shoulder and breast.

Bhad Bhabie, aka Danielle Bregoli, didn't stop there ... she also got "1111" tattooed in red ink on her neck to cover up a previous tattoo, just above her boyfriend's name, in another nod to her man.

The "1111" tattoo appears to reference Le Vaughn's birthday, because he posted a pic of Bhad Bhabie's new ink on his social media with the caption "Scorpio 11:11 iykyk" ... Internet slang for "if you know, you know."

Bhad Bhabie's boyfriend also got her first name and middle name tattooed on his neck ... he went with black ink and cursive script letters spelling out "Danielle Marie."

It's interesting ... Bhad Bhabie's been defending their relationship and the tattoos on social media, saying ... "I love that man whether y'all like it or not, yall gonna talk regardless."

Remember ... Bhad Bhabie celebrated her 20th birthday just three weeks ago, twerking and lap dancing on her mother during an intimate gathering at her home.