Bhad Bhabie and Boyfriend Tattoo Each Other's Names On Their Bodies

Bhad Bhabie Here's an Ink-ling I'm in Love ... Me and My BF Have Matching Tats!!!

4/15/2023 12:25 AM PT
Bhad Babie tattoo
Getty Composite

Bhad Bhabie is really in love with her BF ... she even got his name tattooed on her chest.

TMZ obtained photos of Bhad Bhabie's new ink, which reads "Le Vaughn" in red cursive script, on the left side of her chest ... between her shoulder and breast.

Bhad Babie tattoo 2

Bhad Bhabie, aka Danielle Bregoli, didn't stop there ... she also got "1111" tattooed in red ink on her neck to cover up a previous tattoo, just above her boyfriend's name, in another nod to her man.

The "1111" tattoo appears to reference Le Vaughn's birthday, because he posted a pic of Bhad Bhabie's new ink on his social media with the caption "Scorpio 11:11 iykyk" ... Internet slang for "if you know, you know."

Bhad Babie xgamelv

Bhad Bhabie's boyfriend also got her first name and middle name tattooed on his neck ... he went with black ink and cursive script letters spelling out "Danielle Marie."

Bhad Babie and boyfriend instagram
Instagram/xgamelv

It's interesting ... Bhad Bhabie's been defending their relationship and the tattoos on social media, saying ... "I love that man whether y'all like it or not, yall gonna talk regardless."

BIRTHDAY, TWERK DAY

Remember ... Bhad Bhabie celebrated her 20th birthday just three weeks ago, twerking and lap dancing on her mother during an intimate gathering at her home.

Bhad Bhabie's got lots of other tattoos ... and now you can catch her boyfriend's name among her ink.

