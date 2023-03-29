Bhad Bhabie Celebrates 20th Birthday by Giving Her Mom a Lap Dance
Bhad Bhabie Twerkin' For My 20th B-Day!!! Lap Dancing ... for Mom
3/29/2023 12:45 AM PT
Bhad Bhabie and her mom have come a long way since Dr. Phil, but not that far -- on her 20th birthday she's still living up to her moniker by shaking what her momma gave her ... for her momma!!!
A source close to the family tells TMZ ... Bhad Bhabie, aka Danielle Bregoli, turned 20 on March 26, and to celebrate she flew private to her home in Florida ... where she was surrounded by close friends and family, and ready to really cut loose.
We're told the birthday shindig was an intimate gathering at her home ... which, included her mom Barbara, her mom’s friend and BB's friends. As you can see, the birthday girl was rocking a pink bikini and was NOT shy about showing off her dance moves for mom.
Up close and, seemingly, too personal for Barbara!
Guess you could say we caught Bhad Bhabie outside, putting on a show by the pool ... bending over in her swimsuit and putting her butt cells in motion.
At one point, she puts her leg across the chair where Barbara is seated and continues twerking. How 'bout dat?!?
While her mom doesn't seem to be moved by the show, she says ... "She didn't learn this from me because I don't know how to do it."
Screw birthday cake candles -- nearly seven years post-Dr. Phil, Bhad Bhabie's still doing it her way!!!