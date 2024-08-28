Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Bhad Bhabie and Boyfriend Get Tattoos of Each Other's Faces

Bhad Bhabie & Le Vaughn We're Linked With Permanent Ink!!! Couple Gets Leg Tats Weeks After Explosive Fight

Bhad Bhabie and her child's father Le Vaughn are making a statement that their bond runs skin deep ... with matching tattoos of each other's faces!!!

So much for a phone screensaver being used to seal your affection!!!

On Tuesday, the OnlyFans mega-earner suddenly remembered she had been neglecting her Snapchat account, and posted an exclusive reason to follow her on Wednesday.

BB posted one snap showing off her leg portrait of Le Vaughn's full face ... although she covered his eyes with a hand emoji. In another snap, BB gave a clearer shot of Le Vaughn's new ink: a portrait of her seductively posing with her finger in her mouth.

Both of them are already heavily tatted ... what's a couple more for these wild and crazy kids?!?

SHOCKING Surveillance FOOTAGE

It was just a month ago when BB went on the offensive, accusing Le Vaughn of beating her up ... with photos and a shocking video that were used to back her claims.

Bhad Bhabie's Alleged Injuries
A few weeks later, we spotted them out and everything was honky dory.

They say pain is love -- but getting these new tats will hurt even more. Stick out you two!!!

