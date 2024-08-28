Bhad Bhabie and Boyfriend Get Tattoos of Each Other's Faces

Bhad Bhabie and her child's father Le Vaughn are making a statement that their bond runs skin deep ... with matching tattoos of each other's faces!!!

So much for a phone screensaver being used to seal your affection!!!

On Tuesday, the OnlyFans mega-earner suddenly remembered she had been neglecting her Snapchat account, and posted an exclusive reason to follow her on Wednesday.

BB posted one snap showing off her leg portrait of Le Vaughn's full face ... although she covered his eyes with a hand emoji. In another snap, BB gave a clearer shot of Le Vaughn's new ink: a portrait of her seductively posing with her finger in her mouth.

Both of them are already heavily tatted ... what's a couple more for these wild and crazy kids?!?

Play video content

It was just a month ago when BB went on the offensive, accusing Le Vaughn of beating her up ... with photos and a shocking video that were used to back her claims.

A few weeks later, we spotted them out and everything was honky dory.