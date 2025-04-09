Young Buck Arrested, Booked Into Tennessee Jail Over Missed Bond Meetings

Young Buck is back in a familiar spot ... a jail cell in Tennessee -- this time, it's over some missed meetings with his bond supervisor.

The G-Unit rapper was booked into jail Monday afternoon in Sumner County for 30 days, as seen in online records.

Eric Mauldin, Assistant District Attorney for Sumner County, TN, tells TMZ ... Young Buck was supposed to meet twice a month with his supervisor while on bond supervision, with GPS monitoring, for two cases -- a drug case and a domestic violence case.

Because of that, the D.A. filed a motion for a hearing, which took place on April 7. During the hearing, the judge sentenced YB to 30 days in county jail.

After that, there’ll be another hearing to reconsider his bond, and decide whether any bond should be set.

Young Buck is no stranger to jail time ... he was arrested in Nashville in February 2022 and booked on a vandalism charge for allegedly kicking the crap out of his girlfriend's car.

We broke the stories ... Young Buck spent a weekend in federal lockup in August 2016 after prosecutors claimed he violated his probation, when he got arrested and jailed a few weeks earlier -- after cops in Tennessee claimed he threatened to burn down his ex-girlfriend's apartment.