Tory Lanez's Divorce Dismissed While He Remains In Prison

Tory Lanez and his wife are no longer getting divorced ... 'cause her case has been dismissed as he remains behind bars.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, a judge in Los Angeles dismissed the divorce case, noting there was a lack of movement in the case to bring it closer to a final judgment since it was first filed.

We told you all about it -- Raina Chassagne filed for divorce in June 2024 after almost a year of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as her reason for the split.

She asked for legal and physical custody of their son Kai ... which made sense considering the musician was -- and still is -- serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

As we previously reported, Raina has taken Kai to visit Tory in prison ... and last year, even wished him a happy Father's Day with some throwback pics of him and Kai.