Megan Thee Stallion Asks Court to Make Blogger Cough Up $75K to Appeal Judgment

Megan Thee Stallion wants to make sure she can collect the judgment owed to her if an appeals court upholds a ruling against Milagro Gramz ... and she wants a judge to make sure she posts a hefty bond to guarantee it.

Here's the deal ... after Gramz filed paperwork asking the court to delay paying MTS a $75K judgment while she appeals the ruling -- claiming she lacks the money to pay it -- Megan responded to her request ... asking the judge to deny it and saying her pleas about not having enough money are exactly why she should have to post a bond to pursue the appeal.

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According to Megan, the bond is the only fair way to delay payment while the appeal is pending ... because it essentially guarantees Megan payment if an appeals court upholds the previous decision in the case. If Gramz ends up winning the appeal and reversing the judgment against her, she could get her bond money back.

In other words, MTS' lawyers insist Gramz’s claim that she lacks funds to get the bond is actually more reason for a court to force her to do so ... because the bond is a measure used to ensure payment if the decision is upheld.

Plus, Megan's lawyers also say Gramz hasn't proven she's got a strong chance of winning the appeal ... another reason to make her post the bond in the full amount of the judgment ... plus interest and other costs.