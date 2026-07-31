Blueface Says He Doesn't Have Sex with Nevaeh Akira Because She's Too Big

We Don't Have Sex, Her Belly's Too Big

Play video content Video: Blueface Says He Doesn't Have Sex with Nevaeh Akira Because Of Her Big Belly KICK/bluesclues124

Blueface says he and his girl don't have sex now that she's pregnant ... because her baby bump is getting in the way of a good time.

The rapper had Adam22 and Lena the Plug on his Kick stream Thursday, where he said -- with Nevaeh Akira sitting right next to him -- "she's big as f***."

Nevaeh, who's expecting their first child together, told the couple that she doesn't get pleasure from her man while she's pregnant, adding ... "He goes and gives it to somebody else."

The rapper seemed a little annoyed about the subject, but attempted to justify himself to Adam and Lena, seemingly hoping they'd back him up.

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Instead, they tried explaining there are other positions that work when a woman's pregnant ... and Adam admitted he's into a big belly.