Chrisean Rock's Ex-Boyfriend Ronny Doe's Murder Still Being Investigated

The 2025 murder of Chrisean Rock's ex-boyfriend Karon "Ronny Doe" Cann remains unsolved ... but police tell TMZ the investigation is still active as detectives continue working to identify and catch the killer.

Justin Mulcahy, a rep for the Anne Arundel County Police Department in Maryland, told us Monday night ... "We can confirm that it is an open and active investigation; however, we are unable to provide any additional details."

Before his death, Karon publicly claimed he was the father of Chrisean's son, Chrisean, Jr.

She has always insisted Blueface was the father, despite the rapper denying the allegations.

About a month later, Karon reportedly got in Chrisean's face at a mall while she was with her infant son, and cops were called.

In February 2025, Karon was shot and killed in Severn, Maryland, in what investigators believe was a targeted attack.

Cops rushed to a home in the Baltimore suburb after reports of a shooting and found Karon outside with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics treated him at the scene before taking him to a nearby hospital, where he later died.