Blueface Claims He Faked Family Image With Chrisean Rock for Money

Play video content Video: Blueface Admits He Staged Family Man Image With Chrisean Rock for Cash The Jason Lee Show

Blueface is admitting he played along with the idea that his on-again, off-again girlfriend Chrisean Rock's son was his ... because, well, the daddy narrative was all part of the play.

Check it out ... Blueface sat down on BET’s "The Jason Lee Show" and told Jason Lee he's doubling down on his claim that 2-year-old Chrisean Jr. is NOT his biological child. When Jason flat-out asked why he publicly claimed the boy if he knew otherwise, Blueface didn’t exactly dance around it.

"You know, we were making money -- it was a good storyline," he said. "The biological father ... he didn't fit the storyline, to put it that way. So I went along with it."

Blueface also claimed that, looking back, "the chain of events" now makes everything make sense ... suggesting the signs were always there as he went back and forth on the paternity drama.

Play video content 9/3/23 Video: Chrisean Rock Gives Birth to Baby Boy During Instagram Live

Back in December 2023, he denied being the father months after Chrisean gave birth. Then in February 2025, Chrisean posted alleged paternity test results to her son's IG account that appeared to show Blueface was the dad ... only for things to get murkier again in November when he referred to the child as his son during a livestream while discussing the test.

But now, the rapper is declaring he and Chrisean are fully done too ... saying he doesn’t deal with her "in any way, shape, type or form" anymore.

Instead, Blueface said his relationship with his baby mama Jaidyn Alexis is more "family-oriented" ... while also throwing a little shade Chrisean’s way by pointing out she met him after he was already famous and was originally a fan.