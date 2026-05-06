JaYy Wick Rapping in Studio Before Attempted Murder Arrest, on Video
JaYy Wick Laid Back, Rapping in Studio Before Attempted Murder Arrest
JaYy Wick looked totally unconcerned before cops took him into custody and prosecutors charged him with attempted murder ... lounging in a chair and rapping along to one of his new tracks in a TikTok vid.
The clip, posted Monday -- the day before the police caught up with him in Florida -- shows Wick, cap pulled low over his eyes, lip-syncing to his bars playing on the speakers and flipping off the camera in a studio.
A couple of dudes behind him add to the hype ... throwing up their hands as well -- though it's Wick who really commands attention during the vid.
This video was seemingly recorded and released hours before cops cuffed Wick in a clip posted online by the Bay County Sheriff's Office in Florida's Panhandle.
As we told you ... Wick stands accused of shooting an 18-year-old man without provocation on Saturday, April 25, in Panama City, Florida. After allegedly shooting this individual, cops claims Wick went to Vibez -- a popular nightclub in the area -- to perform.
The sheriff's office says he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years if convicted of first-degree attempted murder.