Khloé Kardashian Shared Cell With 23 Prostitutes After Infamous DUI Arrest

Play video content Video: Khloé Kardashian Details Chaotic Night in Jail After DUI Arrest Khloe In Wonder Land

Khloé Kardashian is spilling more tea on her infamous 2007 DUI arrest ... revealing her brief jail stint involved bunking up with a whole group of female prostitutes!

Speaking on her "Khloé In Wonder Land" podcast, Khloé recalled being thrown into a holding cell with 23 sex workers immediately after her arrest ... joking that thanks to her questionably short dress at the time, she kinda looked like she belonged there too.

Still, the reality of lockup wasn’t exactly glamorous -- Khloé admitted the packed cell only had one toilet for everyone, and the situation was so uncomfortable, she refused to use the bathroom the entire time she was locked up!

Khloe is nothing if not consistent, because she also revealed that her BFF Malika Haqq did her hair so she could serve looks before she served time.

Of course, Khloé’s actual prison sentence ended up being way shorter than expected -- despite initially being sentenced to 30 days.