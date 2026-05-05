Play video content Video: Kylie Jenner Says Met Gala Look 'Ruined' Her Eyebrows

Kylie Jenner might be regretting her no eyebrow Met Gala look ... 'cause she says her brows are now ruined!

The makeup connoisseur documented her glam squad trying to dye her eyebrows back to black after she opted to bleach them to go with her custom Schiaparelli gown Monday night. Look at her IG clip -- she's cracking up as she says her "brows are ruined" and "this looks horrible."

Someone off-camera even accuses her hairstylist, Iggy Rosales, of leaving her "with no hair" -- but it's all clearly fun and games. And ... we're sure her makeup skills will have her eyebrows looking like nothin' even happened!

As you know, Kylie stunned on the famous steps of the Met Gala Monday night in a fashion-forward nude corset embellished with faux nipples and a cream satin skirt, which made it look like she was still in the middle of putting her dress on.

And ironically, her big sis Kendall Jenner had a similar idea with a dress inspired by the "Winged Victory of Samothrace" sculpture that featured a breastplate with nipples.