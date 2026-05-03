Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Watch Broadway Show with Kris and Kim

Play video content Video: Timothee, Kylie

It's a family date day for Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet -- the couple was seen arriving hand in hand for a Broadway performance of "The Fear of 13" on Sunday along with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner!

In the clip, the "Marty Supreme" star leads Kylie out of their black SUV. The pair don't seem keen on being seen ... he's got a baseball cap on and Kylie -- dressed in a skintight jumpsuit --shields her face.

Meanwhile, the makeup mogul's older sis Kim looked red carpet ready when she stepped out of her vehicle in a fitted yellow dress with a fun updo. Kris wore a black pantsuit with a ruffled white blouse underneath.

It's no coincidence the famous family chose to see "The Fear of 13" ... Kim's a producer on the show! The plot tells the story of a man who spent two decades on death row for a murder he didn't commit. As you know, Kim has used her star power for years to rally behind reform in the criminal justice system.

Back to Timmy and Kylie -- the longtime couple has seemingly enjoyed life in the Big Apple as of late ... just a few days ago, they were spotted cheering on the New York Knicks alongside other famous faces including Ben Stiller, Tina Fey and Tracy Morgan.