Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Enjoy Star-Studded Date at Knicks’ Playoff Game

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet took their love courtside Tuesday night at the New York Knicks' playoff game against the Atlanta Hawks -- and they were seated alongside several of their Hollywood peers!

Check it out -- the makeup mogul and the actor cheered on the Knicks as they took on the Falcons for their biggest game of the season so far. He rocked an all-black ensemble completed with a slouchy jacket, while Kylie looked like a pop star in a white cropped tank and bedazzled white bootcut jeans.

You can see the pair was super into the game, reacting to all the big moments with their celeb friends. They sat with Ben Stiller and former "30 Rock" costars Tina Fey and Tracy Morgan.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner holding hands at the Knicks game tonight. pic.twitter.com/eiqyCoZw6w @timotheeupdates

They left the game hand-in-hand and happy about the W, mingling with folks on the court on their way out.

Of course, this is far from the first sports event the pair have attended together -- they've been spotted at Knicks games before, and we saw them kissing at a tennis match for the BNP Paribas Open in March 2025.

Kylie and the "Dune" star have been going strong since 2023, and she recently gave a rare look inside their relationship when she told Vanity Fair the duo enjoys poker games with pals at her Hidden Hills, California mansion.

Play video content Video: Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Kiss At Golden Globes Golden Globes / Dick Clark Productions

She also said she enjoyed Timmy giving her a shout-out as he accepted his Critics' Choice Award for best actor for his leading role in "Marty Supreme" back in January.