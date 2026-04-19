Timothée Chalamet Parties at E11EVEN Miami Without Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet wasn’t exactly on Miami time this weekend … because the Hollywood heartthrob and his crew rolled up to E11EVEN Miami at a jaw-dropping 7 PM on Saturday -- hours before the city’s nightlife typically stretches.

The "Marty Supreme" star and friends were spotted slipping into the famous club early in the evening -- a move that raised eyebrows considering the venue’s reputation for all-night partying. In Miami, showing up at 7 is basically like arriving before the DJ plugs in.

Rocking a low-key look for the early outing, Chalamet kept it all black -- hat, T-shirt, jeans and boots -- blending in just enough while still turning heads.

Notably absent from the outing was Kylie Jenner, who wasn’t spotted anywhere near Timothée or the club. The two have been romantically linked for a while now -- but this time, he was clearly flying solo.

And let’s be real … this isn’t some low-key lounge. E11EVEN is known for its dancers and over-the-top energy, which makes the early arrival even more curious. Either Timmy was trying to beat the crowds … or he just wanted a very different kind of happy hour!

No word on how long the crew stayed or how wild things got once the night actually started … but one thing’s clear ... Chalamet flipped the script on Miami nightlife, kicking things off while the rest of the city was still deciding what to wear.