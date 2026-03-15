Foodgod Defends Timothée Chalamet After Opera, Ballet Comments

Play video content TMZ.com

Jonathan Cheban -- aka Foodgod -- says he’s not holding Timothée Chalamet's controversial opera and ballet comments against him.

We got Cheban out Saturday night at Philip Plein's Oscar party, and he told our camera he's not mad at Timothée over the hot take ... even though the actor has been catching a lot of backlash for the remarks.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Foodgod says he's aware Timothée has been getting plenty of criticism online, but he makes it clear he’s got no issue with him personally. In fact, he tells us he still thinks Timothée is a great actor.

Play video content TMZ.com

Despite the controversy, Cheban ended the conversation on a supportive note -- telling us he hopes Timothée wins at the Oscars on Sunday.