Bianca Censori and Ye Go Full Masquerade Mode at Versailles for Birthday Celebration

Bianca Censori and Kanye West celebrated Ye's birthday like royalty ... taking over part of the legendary Palace of Versailles before partying into the early hours of the morning with an intimate group of friends.

The couple celebrated with roughly 20 close friends, using part of the palace for the private birthday festivities before continuing the night at the ultra-luxurious Airelles Château de Versailles, Le Grand Contrôle. Sources say they continued the night at the exclusive Airelles Château de Versailles, where they are said to have spent a little under $400K.

Bianca stayed true to her signature boundary-pushing style, wearing a nude-colored corset with dramatic feather accents strategically covering her face and crotch. The barely-there ensemble was finished off with an ultra-long silk train that flowed behind her as she made her entrance.

Ye, meanwhile, went in the opposite direction. The rapper was covered from head to toe in an all-black look that concealed nearly every inch of his body, including his face, leaning fully into the mystery and masquerade theme of the evening.

The pair have become known for making bold fashion statements wherever they go, and their Versailles appearance was no exception. While Bianca opted to reveal almost everything, Ye kept fans guessing by showing almost nothing.