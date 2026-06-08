Kanye West Receives Eye-Popping Birthday Gift From Bianca Censori
Kanye West Bianca Gives Him Best Gift Ever ... Her Latex Clad Body!!!
Kanye West is celebrating his 49th birthday with a concert tonight in The Netherlands -- but first Ye was showered with one helluva gift -- Bianca Censori stuffed inside a latex bodysuit!
And what better gift could Ye ask for ... check out these photos of the lovebirds strolling hand-in-hand out of the Mandarin Hotel in Amsterdam with Bianca, well, just being Bianca. The model was wearing her tan bodysuit as if it were a second skin while showing off her best -- and biggest -- assets.
As for Ye, he seemed to be in a terrific mood, flashing his infectious smile at the beautiful Bianca, who was sporting pigtails.
The rapper and his arm candy hopped in a waiting Mercedes Maybach, before their chauffeur drove them away.
For his birthday, Ye is performing at the GelreDome Stadium in Arnhem, The Netherlands.
Happy 49th, Ye ... looks like Biana is supplying the cake!!!