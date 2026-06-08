Kanye West Receives Eye-Popping Birthday Gift From Bianca Censori

Bianca Gives Him Best Gift Ever ...

Kanye West is celebrating his 49th birthday with a concert tonight in The Netherlands -- but first Ye was showered with one helluva gift -- Bianca Censori stuffed inside a latex bodysuit!

And what better gift could Ye ask for ... check out these photos of the lovebirds strolling hand-in-hand out of the Mandarin Hotel in Amsterdam with Bianca, well, just being Bianca. The model was wearing her tan bodysuit as if it were a second skin while showing off her best -- and biggest -- assets.

As for Ye, he seemed to be in a terrific mood, flashing his infectious smile at the beautiful Bianca, who was sporting pigtails.

The rapper and his arm candy hopped in a waiting Mercedes Maybach, before their chauffeur drove them away.

For his birthday, Ye is performing at the GelreDome Stadium in Arnhem, The Netherlands.