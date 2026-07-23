Adrien Broner Sued For Sexual Battery, Assault

Adrien Broner -- the former boxer who won multiple titles at different weight classes -- is being sued for sexual battery ... TMZ has learned.

A woman named Havana Saint is suing Broner ... claiming he invited her and her friends to an after-party on June 2, 2026, where he encouraged her to drink heavily.

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Saint says she got too drunk to drive home ... and she took Broner up on an offer to stay at the home where the after-party took place.

While she was staying at his home, Saint claims Broner tried pressuring her into performing sexual acts with him ... including "sexual intercourse, oral sex and a hand job." She says he also exposed his genitals to her and grabbed her hand to try to force her to engage.

Saint says she told Broner "no" multiple times ... adding that she told him she was "not interested in men and stated that she preferred women."

Despite his alleged conduct, Saint says she went back to the house the following day -- June 3 -- at which time she says Broner expressed his anger that the two had not been intimate the previous evening.

Saint says Broner tried to drag her upstairs -- which she says she "expressly refused." She says she again informed Broner that she was not interested in men. At times during this incident, Saint admits she was laughing ... but only as a way to conceal fear and discomfort.

On June 8, Saint says she went to "a separate livestream content residence in Los Angeles County, California" ... where she says she ran into Broner again. She says she became intoxicated -- and then Broner "physically pulled or dragged" her from the house and pressured her to come with him to his Encino home.

Once there, Saint says Broner again pressured her to have sex with him ... which she says she again declined. She says she and her friends stayed at Broner's house that night -- and, in the morning, she was doused with ice water by Broner while on a live stream. She says this act caused her humiliation and emotional distress.

Saint insists she and Broner never had sex ... but alleges he made comments while on a live stream suggesting they did -- including saying at one point she had "made him c**."

She adds another man -- Nurideen Shabazz, AKA DeenTheGreat -- made defamatory statements about her when he told watchers on his live stream that she'd slept with numerous people at the live stream residence.

Saint is suing Broner for sexual battery and assault. She's suing both Shabazz and Broner for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She's also suing the streaming platform Kick for negligence.