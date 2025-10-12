Boxing Star Danny Garcia Defends Tank Davis' Decision to Fight Jake Paul

Play video content TMZSports.com

Gervonta Davis' decision to fight Jake Paul has upset many of Tank's fans ... but boxing star Danny Garcia tells TMZ Sports it's simply good business!

The exhibition fight, which will stream on Netflix, is scheduled for November 14th at the Kaseya Center in Miami ... a bout that's stirred up a ton of controversy, with many knocking 30-year-old Davis for fighting.

Despite the size and experience disparity, Garcia, a former champion in multiple weight classes (37-4), believes fans are overreacting.

"I know a lot of people hate on it, but if they were in Gervonta's shoes, they'd be happy," Gacia told us. "That's how I look at it."

"If I was in Gervonta's shoes, I'd be happy. I'm making a big payday, I'm fighting in front of millions of fans, millions of fans in the world, and that's what boxing is all about -- making money and showing off your skills to the masses."

Play video content TMZSports.com

Danny added, "The fight don't even count. You'd be stupid not to do it."

Garcia, who is closing out his pro career with his final bout vs. Daniel Gonzalez on October 18, may soon find himself in big exhibition fights ... and he already has a name or two in mind -- Adrien Broner.

"We never fought," Garcia said, "That's my boy. I'm cool with him, but I think we can put on a great show, me and AB."