Shakur Stevenson Says Jake Paul Can't Beat Tank Davis Despite Size Advantage

Play video content TMZSports.com

Stevenson, the 28-year-old WBC lightweight champ, joined Babcock on the TMZ Sports TV show (airs nightly on FS1) on Wednesday ... just minutes after the Paul vs. Davis bout was announced.

Tank is one of the most ferocious boxers in the world, but he's giving up A LOT of weight -- likely sixty-something pounds (Tank last weighed in at 133, while Jake was 199) -- so, we asked Shakur if Jake has a "realistic" shot at beating Gervonta.

"No," the 24-0 boxing star said without hesitation.

We followed up, "No way?"

"Nope," Shakur reiterated.

"I mean, size will play some part of the fight, but if I'm thinking like I'm Tank, I'm probably just gonna try and go out there and outbox him and use my knowledge and IQ against him. I could see Tank outboxing him and making it look real easy," Stevenson said.

Davis is known for his crushing knockout power -- and his 28 KOs in 31 fights (30-0-1) reinforces his rep -- meaning Paul's going to sleep, right?

Likely not, Shakur says.

"[I think Tank wins] by decision. That guy's too big. I don't think he's just gonna knock that guy out. I see him outboxing him."

Babcock followed up ... and SS reiterated his point.

"Nah, I don't see [Tank] knocking [Jake] out. No."

Stevenson obviously believes this is a one-sided affair, but he's not shading The Problem Child.

"I think Jake is good for where he's at, but I think there's levels to this."

Will he watch? Would Shakur be interested in a fight with Jake? All questions the champ answers.

How does Bud, who is going up in weight, look? We asked Shakur, who got some rounds in with TC this week.

As for what's next for Stevenson, he explains there are two opponents on his radar, Teofimo Lopez and Lamont Roach, who himself was gunning for a fight with Davis (after the boxers fought to a draw in March).

Of Lamont and Teo, there's one whom Shakur prefers.

We also asked Stevenson about his longtime friend and mentor, Terence Crawford, ahead of his mega fight with Canelo Alvarez on September 13.