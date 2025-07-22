Terence Crawford Unfazed By Underdog Label In Canelo Álvarez Fight

Play video content TMZSports.com

Terence Crawford's an underdog vs. Canelo Álvarez for the first time in over a decade ... but he's not sweating the unfamiliar label, telling TMZ Sports betting odds won't be the ones fighting him in the ring.

The thrilling boxing showdown between Bud and his rival is set to take place on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas ... and somewhat surprisingly, 41-0 Crawford is not the favorite.

It marks the first time since his 2013 bout against Breidis Prescott that gamblers are siding elsewhere ... but when we talked to him about that this week, he shrugged it off.

"It definitely don't matter," said 37-year-old Crawford, who's coming off a huge win over Errol Spence. "The odds can't fight for him. It is what it is."

One reason fans may favor Canelo is the size difference. Crawford is slightly taller and has a longer reach, but Álvarez carries more weight -- something Bud is anticipating Álvarez will use to his advantage.

"He's the bigger man," Crawford told us. "I expect him to box a little bit, but I also expect him to try to walk me down and be the bigger man."

Overall, Crawford is preparing for anything ... and is honored to be a part of one of boxing's most monumental fights.