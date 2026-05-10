Fortress Co-Founder Wesley Edens Allegedly Extorted for $1 Billion By Ex-Hookup

Wesley Edens -- co-founder of Fortress Investment Group and co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks -- was allegedly extorted for over $1 billion.

Prosecutors say Edens hooked up with Changli "Sophia" Luo -- who founded the One World Initiative Advocacy nonprofit group -- back in 2023, and she later threatened to publicize videos and photos of them having sex.

They claim she kept threatening him for months ... even contacting his family and saying she was going to go to his investors.

She was indicted last year and charged with blackmail and destruction of records.

At the time, the indictment didn't name Edens as the victim. But a spokesperson for Edens told Wall Street Journal that the billionaire was "Victim-1."

According to the spokesperson ... Edens went to the cops over the alleged shakedown because he was worried about his safety, as well as the safety of his loved ones.

The spokesperson told WSJ ... "Mr. Edens will be making no comment on the case as the indictment speaks for itself with respect to the charges against the defendant."

They said Edens is expected to testify at Luo's trial later this year. She was released on $500K bond and is currently on house arrest.