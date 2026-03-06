Smokey Robinson Accusers Say He's 'Obstructing' Case in Ongoing Legal Battle

updates

5:36 PM PT -- Smokey's lawyer Christopher Frost tells TMZ in response ... "We are, unfortunately, not surprised that these plaintiffs and their lawyers are trying to get more media attention just after Mr. Robinson has announced new tour dates. We have explained in our lawsuit against them that their only real motivation is to recycle false allegations, vomit them all over the media at strategic times, and hope that they will affect Mr. Robinson's livelihood and career enough to extort him into an undeserved settlement. That will not happen no matter how desperate Plaintiffs’ tactics become."

Frost continues ... "The plaintiffs’ recycled lamentations are clearly intended to mislead the public and hide their own misconduct. The truth is this: their discovery motions are a routine part of litigation and not newsworthy. What is newsworthy is the level of plaintiffs’ obfuscation and obstruction, for which we have repeatedly had to seek the court's intervention."

Attorneys representing several of Smokey Robinson's accusers say they've asked a judge to step in … accusing the Motown legend of dragging his feet in the ongoing sexual-assault lawsuit.

John Harris -- who represents Jane Does 1 through 4 -- tells TMZ his team filed four motions to compel further discovery on Tuesday after what he describes as months of delays and incomplete responses from Smokey and his wife, Frances Robinson.

Harris claims the Robinsons' discovery responses have been "evasive" and "designed to stall the progress of the case," arguing the couple has repeatedly failed to comply with California's discovery rules.

He also claims Smokey has been invoking the Fifth Amendment ... even for routine questions, saying the constitutional protection shouldn’t be used as a blanket method to avoid answering questions or participating in the civil case.

According to Harris, the plaintiffs have done the opposite … fully cooperating with the legal process. He says all six accusers involved in the case -- Jane Does 1 through 5 and John Doe 1 -- have already sat for depositions -- some as many as four times -- despite what he calls intrusive questioning and retaliatory accusations.

Harris also points to Smokey's $500 million countersuit against the accusers and their attorneys, describing it as an attempt to intimidate the plaintiffs.

The attorney says court intervention is now necessary to force transparency and move the case forward so the alleged victims can pursue justice.

As we previously reported ... Robinson was first sued in May 2025 by four former housekeepers, who accused the singer of sexual battery and other misconduct while working in his home. Two additional accusers -- including a male former employee -- later sought to join the lawsuit, bringing the total number of plaintiffs to six.