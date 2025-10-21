Motown Legend Smokey Robinson Calls A.I. a 'Real Scary Situation'

Play video content TMZ.com

Motown pioneer Smokey Robinson says there's a not-so "Quiet Storm" blowing through our lives with the emergence of A.I. ... and he suggests artists do what they can to protect themselves.

The soul and R&B legend told us at LAX Monday he thinks A.I. is "probably one of the most dangerous things that's ever happened."

According to Smokey, the only thing you can do to fight people using A.I. against you is try to own your image and likeness -- something he's already done.

Smokey admits he can't stop anyone from using his image without his permission, but he can "react". The 85-year-old singer, warned not to try any funny stuff with his image and likeness "if you don't want to get in trouble."

"It's a real scary situation when somebody can just take your image and take your voice and a lot of people don't even know the difference," Smokey said. "That's very scary -- especially when you're in show business."

Remember ... Sora -- the app that allows users to create high-definition videos that feature real living people and historical figures -- got in hot water with OpenAI after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter, Bernice King, pointed out "disrespectful depictions" of her late father.