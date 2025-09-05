Smokey Robinson Says Sexual Assault Allegations Are BS

Play video content TMZ.com

Smokey Robinson says he's not sweating the criminal investigation into sexual assault claims against him, or a lawsuit filed by several accusers ... telling us all the allegations against him are BS.

We got the Motown icon at LAX Friday and our photog asked him if he thought the allegations were part of a shakedown.

Smokey says he's not the first man to be falsely accused and tells us the women's claims are all "bull****."

We also asked him if he felt his legacy was being negatively impacted, and he says he's not getting that vibe ... he says people know the real Smokey.

TMZ broke the story ... five women have come forward accusing Smokey of sexual assault, and he's the subject of a criminal investigation. He's also being sued and has filed a countersuit against his accusers.