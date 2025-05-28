Smokey Robinson Files Countersuit, Claims He Treated Employees Like 'Family'

Smokey Robinson's firing back at the women accusing him of sexual assault with a lawsuit of his own ... claiming he and his wife, Frances, always treated employees with respect -- and, the 4 people suing them are simply trying to shake them down.

The singer-songwriter and his wife filed a cross-complaint against the four Jane Does, according to their attorney, for $500 million. In the suit, they say Smokey not only didn't abuse any of these women -- but, instead treated them like "extended family."

Smokey and his legal team point to gifts they claim he and his wife gave to these women over the years ... including concert tickets, money for dental procedures and more.

Robinson includes exhibits of alleged texts showing the close relationships he had with employees ... with one appearing to show an invite to an employee's son's graduation dinner. Another shows a sweet text allegedly sent by a plaintiff to Smokey.

Another photo shows Frances on vacation in Cabo with one of the alleged accusers for the accuser's birthday ... a vacation Robinson claims he and his wife paid for.

Smokey and his wife are also claiming these women "had the ideal access to take advantage of them" ... alleging they knew where the valuables were hidden.

The Robinsons are suing for defamation, financial elder abuse, emotional distress, invasion of privacy, civil conspiracy and more.

In a separate legal filing, Smokey's asking that the Jane Does be identified publicly ... claiming their legal team has turned the proceedings into a media circus, so they can't demand anonymity now.

Play video content TMZ.com

We broke the story ... four anonymous women sued Smokey for sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment and gender violence. They're seeking at least $50 million in damages.

These women later went to the police to file police reports against Smokey. Robinson consistently denied any wrongdoing in this case, calling it a shakedown.