Smokey Robinson Spreads Hope with Song Benefiting American Red Cross

Smokey Robinson's going to bat for the American Red Cross ... with a moving new rendition of a classic he calls one of the best songs ever written.

The Motown icon joined "TMZ Live" Thursday and, in true Smokey fashion, beautifully and meticulously explained why he and other stars joined forces to drive donations to the American Red Cross.

Smokey -- along with Leona Lewis, Tori Kelly and Sam Fischer -- got together to cover Burt Bacharach’s 1965 classic, “What the World Needs Now” ... in an effort to spread a message of hope during one of the most unimaginable years in recorded history.

The org, you should know, is in dire need as it combats a myriad of catastrophes around the globe ... from the COVID-19 pandemic to natural disasters like hurricanes and wildfires.

The song -- which features a touching music video showing Red Cross volunteers tending to this year's disasters around the world -- is available for purchase and streaming on multiple platforms, and all proceeds will go to the Red Cross. There are other ways to donate too ... including here.