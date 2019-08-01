Smokey Robinson Says It's Up to Republicans to Speak Up Against Trump

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Smokey Robinson would like the real, good Republicans to please stand up ... because he says it's up to them to rid the country of its "canker sore" President.

We got the Motown icon at LAX Wednesday night and asked him about John Legend's profanity-laced tirade about Donald Trump ... Smokey seems to second that emotion, though way more low-key.

Play video content TMZ.com

Robinson tells us he doesn't feel compelled to get too political himself, though ... because at this point anyone who's logical knows what needs to be done. The problem -- he says Republicans aren't listening to logic and speaking up.

Smokey goes on to slam the GOP for putting its party first and the good of the U.S. second ... and suggests its members are either afraid of something or obsessed with power.