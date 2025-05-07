Smokey Robinson's Attorney Calls Sexual Assault Claim False, Shakedown of an Icon

Smokey Robinson's camp says the sexual assault lawsuit filed by 4 former housekeepers is filled with lies, and purely designed to squeeze money out of the Motown legend.

Robinson's attorney Christopher Frost tells TMZ ... "As this case progresses, the evidence (the crucial element that guides us) will show that this is simply an ugly method of trying to extract money from an 85-year-old American icon -- $50 million, to be exact."

He goes on to call out the plaintiffs and their lawyers, saying, "Through this process we have seen the bizarre theatrics of yesterday's news conference, as the plaintiffs' attorneys outlined vile, false allegations against Mr. and Mrs. Robinson, trying to enlist the public as an unwitting participant in the media circus they are trying to create."

As we reported, the accusers -- who've filed as Jane Does -- claim Robinson raped them multiple times while they were working for him. They are also suing his longtime wife Frances Gladney Robinson ... alleging she knew about his actions, and did nothing to protect the employees.

Frost says Smokey himself will respond in his own words, and they will file a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, while addressing "numerous aspects" of the allegations that "defy credulity as well as issues relating to purported timelines, inconsistencies, and relationships between the plaintiffs and others."