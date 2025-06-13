Smokey Robinson Asks Judge to Compel Deposition of Accuser and Sanction Their Attorneys

Smokey Robinson is trying to turn up the heat on a woman accusing him of sexual abuse ... asking the court to compel her deposition and to sanction her attorneys.

The singer-songwriter filed the new document Thursday ... claiming Jane Doe 2’s attorneys won't set up a date for her deposition -- and telling the judge the delay isn’t fair to Smokey.

Robinson argues his livelihood is being affected by the delay ... because each day these allegations against him drag out affects his touring income.

Smokey says the court should compel this woman's deposition within the next 14 days … and he’s asking for sanctions against her attorneys for forcing him to go to court to make it happen.

They're asking the judge to sanction her attorneys in the amount of $4,762.50 -- the amount Smokey and his wife Frances have spent on an attorney to fight this discovery battle.

As you know ... Smokey was accused of sexual battery by multiple women back in early May -- claims he vigorously denies.

As we previously reported, law enforcement looked into an alleged sexual assault by Smokey back in 2015.