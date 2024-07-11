Singer Dave Loggins Dead at 76

Dave Loggins, a country singer and songwriter who wrote the theme song for the Masters golf tournament, is dead.

Dave died Wednesday in Nashville ... according to an obituary in The Tennessean.

The cause of death is unclear, but Dave was said to be in hospice care when he passed.

Dave also famously penned "Augusta," the theme song for the Masters ... and it's been a staple of the TV broadcast ever since he wrote it way back in 1981, becoming synonymous with CBS Sports and Jim Nantz.

In 1986, Dave became the first and only unsigned artist to win a CMA award ... taking home the hardware for a duet with Anne Murray, "Nobody Loves Me Like You Do."

He had a solo hit too ... "Please Come to Boston" ... and his career included a Grammy nomination, plus an induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

He's survived by his three sons and a grandson.

Dave was 76.