Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

'Alf' Star Benji Gregory Dead at 46

Benji Gregory 'ALF' STAR DEAD AT 46

Benji Gregory main instagram
Instagram/Alamy Composite

Benji Gregory -- best known as the child star on the sitcom "Alf" -- has passed away ... TMZ can reveal.

The actor's sister Rebecca tells TMZ her brother was found dead in his car at a Chase Bank parking lot in Peoria, AZ, on June 13.

Benj in "Alf- sub everett
Everett Collection

His death certificate confirms that date, and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office tells us Benji's cause of death is still pending.

Rebecca tells us her brother suffered from depression, bipolar disorder and had a sleep disorder that often kept him awake for days.

Remembering Benji Gregory
Launch Gallery
Remembering Benji Gregory Launch Gallery

Those close to him believe he went to the bank to deposit residual checks on the 12th, fell asleep in his car and tragically died from vehicular heatstroke due to Arizona's intense summer heat.

Benji was with his service dog Hans, and the animal also died.

benji gregory hans
Instagram/@benji_gregory

Rebecca tells us their family is grieving a great loss and appreciates everyone's thoughts and kind words. She suggests donations in Benji's name would be appreciated to either The Actors Equity Foundation or the ASPCA -- causes he would've supported.

Benji skyrocketed to fame playing the role of Brian Tanner on 101 episodes of "Alf," which aired from '86 to '90.

He had a few other acting gigs here and there, but shifted out of entertainment in 2003 when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy ... later graduating from school to become an aerographer's mate. In 2005, he received an honorable medical discharge from the Navy.

INVESTIGATING THE INEXPLICABLE

Benji was 46.

RIP

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later