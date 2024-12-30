'Alice' Sitcom Star Linda Lavin Dead at 87 from Cancer

Linda Lavin — best known for her lead role in the 1970's TV sitcom "Alice" — has died, TMZ has confirmed.

The actress passed away Sunday in Los Angeles from complications of lung cancer with which she was recently diagnosed, according to her reps.

Lavin began her career in the late '60's on Broadway before heading west in the 70's to Hollywood.

In 1976, Lavin landed the title role of Alice Hyatt on the CBS show, “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore,” based on the Martin Scorsese-directed movie about a widow who works as a waitress at Mel's Diner in Phoenix, Arizona, to support her young son.

The sitcom's title was later shortened to "Alice" as Lavin's character went on to become a symbol for all working moms, with the hit show running its course and ending in 1985. For the role, Lavin snagged two "Golden Globes" awards and was nominated for a third.

Lavin also starred in another popular '70's sitcoms — Barney Miller — as well as several Neil Simon Broadway plays, namely “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” and “Broadway Bound." She was nominated for four Tony Awards, but only took home the trophy once for "Broadway Bound."

Lavin was 87.