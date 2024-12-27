Sportscasting Legend Greg Gumbel Dead At 78 After Cancer Battle

Sports broadcasting legend Greg Gumbel has died.

The longtime studio host's family said in a statement to CBS on Friday "he passed away peacefully surrounded by much love after a courageous battle with cancer."

They added, "Greg approached his illness like one would expect he would, with stoicism, grace, and positivity. He leaves behind a legacy of love, inspiration and dedication to over 50 extraordinary years in the sports broadcast industry; and his iconic voice will never be forgotten."

"Greg's memory will forever be treasured by his family, dearest friends, colleagues and all who loved him."

Gumbel was a mainstay when it came to sports on CBS -- he called NFL games for decades ... and also anchored the network's annual coverage of NCAA tournaments for years.

This past season was actually the first March Madness Gumbel had missed since 1997. His colleagues stated at the time he was away from the game "due to family health matters."

CBS begins the NCAA Tournament Selection Show with the crew sending their best wishes to Greg Gumbel.



Gumbel is absent from this year's NCAA Tournament due to family health matters (https://t.co/npWk1KCsN7). pic.twitter.com/26QvgjzofM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 17, 2024 @awfulannouncing

"It's somewhat surreal that he's not to my right -- he's been there for a couple decades," Clark Kellogg said when previewing the 2024 tournament last spring. "Praying and hoping, Greg, that you will indeed be back in 2025."

Gumbel -- the older brother of Bryant Gumbel -- was 78 years old.