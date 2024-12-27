OG Maco Dead at 32, Weeks After Suffering Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

OG Maco passed away last night surrounded by family in a Los Angeles hospital, TMZ Hip Hop has learned.

The "U Guessed It" rapper had been hospitalized since December 12 after suffering a gunshot wound to the head. Sources close to the situation tell us Maco's coma took a turn and he went into critical condition, and he was unable to be revived.

Doctors had been struggling to get a proper brain scan in attempts to flush out all the toxins in Maco's system since he was admitted earlier in the month.

We're told his family flew in from out of town and are shaken up over the loss.

False reporting of Maco's death flooded social media, but as we told you at the time, Maco was rushed to the hospital after police responded to a neighbor's 911 call of hearing a gunshot go off nearby. A firearm was later recovered close to Maco.

The Atlanta native carved out his rap legacy out in 2014 with his viral banger "U Guessed It," cementing the hitmaking factor for QC Records.

He would continue to push the hip hop envelope musically -- earning a spot on the 2015 XXL Freshman alongside Vince Staples, K Camp and others before medical issues, including a flesh-eating disease, altered his course.

Maco was 32.

RIP