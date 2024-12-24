Olympic Snowboarder Sophie Hediger Dead At 26, Killed In Avalanche

Sophie Hediger -- a Swiss snowboarder who competed in the 2022 Beijing Games -- was tragically killed in an avalanche on Monday. She was just 26 years old.

Switzerland's skiing federation announced the heartbreaking news on Tuesday -- revealing the incident happened at the Arosa resort.

"We are stunned," Swiss-Ski CEO Walter Reusser said in a statement, "and our thoughts are with Sophie's family, to whom we express our deepest condolences."

Hediger competed in several events at the 2022 Winter Olympics, including the women's snowboard cross.

In 2023-24, she finished on the podium twice in World Cup competitions.

Hediger had just turned 26 years old on Dec. 14.

"For the Swiss Ski family, the tragic death of Sophie Hediger has cast a dark shadow over the Christmas holidays," Reusser said. "We are immeasurably sad. We will keep an honorable memory of Sophie."