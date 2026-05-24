Bianca Censori Covers Her Chest But Not The Rest In Sexy New Photos
Bianca Censori Slays With Her Killer Legs While Feeling A Chill
Bianca Censori seemed a bit chilly during her Saturday night outing in Los Angeles ... but the mild L.A. temperatures certainly didn’t crimp her usual naked style -- at least, from the waist down.
TMZ obtained photos of Mrs. Kanye West strolling out of a studio after doing a photoshoot ... and she was swaddled in a warm wool coat with her arms crossed in front of her as if to say, “I’m cold.”
But the overnight temps in L.A. were in the low 60s -- which isn't that cold, likely accounting for Bianca barely covering up most of her lower half and leaving her shapely legs completely exposed.
We’re told Bianca climbed inside a Mercedes-Maybach before the model was driven away by her chauffeur. ICYW, Kanye was nowhere in sight.
However, the couple was photographed heading to an L.A. theater to watch a screening of “Michael” during a Friday night date.
In those pics, Bianca was basically naked from the waist up with her lower body covered. There's always a curveball with Bianca -- and Ye, for that matter!