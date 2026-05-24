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Bianca Censori Covers Her Chest But Not The Rest In Sexy New Photos

Bianca Censori Slays With Her Killer Legs While Feeling A Chill

By TMZ Staff
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Bianca Censori seemed a bit chilly during her Saturday night outing in Los Angeles ... but the mild L.A. temperatures certainly didn’t crimp her usual naked style -- at least, from the waist down.

TMZ obtained photos of Mrs. Kanye West strolling out of a studio after doing a photoshoot ... and she was swaddled in a warm wool coat with her arms crossed in front of her as if to say, “I’m cold.”

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But the overnight temps in L.A. were in the low 60s -- which isn't that cold, likely accounting for Bianca barely covering up most of her lower half and leaving her shapely legs completely exposed.

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We’re told Bianca climbed inside a Mercedes-Maybach before the model was driven away by her chauffeur. ICYW, Kanye was nowhere in sight.

However, the couple was photographed heading to an L.A. theater to watch a screening of “Michael” during a Friday night date.

Bianca Censori Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Bianca Censori Hot Shots Launch Gallery

In those pics, Bianca was basically naked from the waist up with her lower body covered. There's always a curveball with Bianca -- and Ye, for that matter!

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