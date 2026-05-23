Bianca Censori Shows Off Her Biggest Assets on Movie Date With Kanye West
Bianca Censori Puts on Peep Show Heading to 'Michael' Screening
Bianca Censori put on a "Thriller" display with her most recent fashion choice ... showing off her chest in a low-cut top while heading to watch "Michael" with Kanye West.
Censori stepped out in an all-black bodysuit Friday night in Los Angeles -- sans bra -- which featured a deep-V extending to her belly button and exposing her cleavage.
The backless outfit clung tight to her waist and backside ... leaving little to the imagination, as she so often does.
Meanwhile, West channeled his inner Jackson ... wearing a red leather jacket seemingly inspired by the one MJ donned in his famous "Thriller" music video.
Bianca Censori Bares All on Movie Date With Kanye West, See the Pics!
Unclear if Kanye busted out a few of his best moves during the Michael Jackson biopic, like many other fans have -- but we'd certainly like to see it!
If you're feeling any déjà vu with Bianca baring all and Kanye clad in leather going to a movie, you're not going crazy ... they just recently pulled this out of their date playbook -- though Bianca put on a more cheeky outfit for that evening out.
MJ told fans about "Dirty Diana" back in the day ... but "Busty Bianca" deserves to have a song or two written about her!