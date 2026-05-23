Bianca Censori Shows Off Her Biggest Assets on Movie Date With Kanye West

Bianca Censori put on a "Thriller" display with her most recent fashion choice ... showing off her chest in a low-cut top while heading to watch "Michael" with Kanye West.

Censori stepped out in an all-black bodysuit Friday night in Los Angeles -- sans bra -- which featured a deep-V extending to her belly button and exposing her cleavage.

The backless outfit clung tight to her waist and backside ... leaving little to the imagination, as she so often does.

Play video content Video: Bianca Censori Rocks Revealing Top on Date With Kanye BACKGRID

Meanwhile, West channeled his inner Jackson ... wearing a red leather jacket seemingly inspired by the one MJ donned in his famous "Thriller" music video.

Unclear if Kanye busted out a few of his best moves during the Michael Jackson biopic, like many other fans have -- but we'd certainly like to see it!

If you're feeling any déjà vu with Bianca baring all and Kanye clad in leather going to a movie, you're not going crazy ... they just recently pulled this out of their date playbook -- though Bianca put on a more cheeky outfit for that evening out.