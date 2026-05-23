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Bianca Censori Shows Off Her Biggest Assets on Movie Date With Kanye West

Bianca Censori Puts on Peep Show Heading to 'Michael' Screening

By TMZ Staff
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Kanye West & Bianca Censori Movie Night in L.A.
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Bianca Censori put on a "Thriller" display with her most recent fashion choice ... showing off her chest in a low-cut top while heading to watch "Michael" with Kanye West.

Censori stepped out in an all-black bodysuit Friday night in Los Angeles -- sans bra -- which featured a deep-V extending to her belly button and exposing her cleavage.

The backless outfit clung tight to her waist and backside ... leaving little to the imagination, as she so often does.

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Video: Bianca Censori Rocks Revealing Top on Date With Kanye
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Meanwhile, West channeled his inner Jackson ... wearing a red leather jacket seemingly inspired by the one MJ donned in his famous "Thriller" music video.

Unclear if Kanye busted out a few of his best moves during the Michael Jackson biopic, like many other fans have -- but we'd certainly like to see it!

If you're feeling any déjà vu with Bianca baring all and Kanye clad in leather going to a movie, you're not going crazy ... they just recently pulled this out of their date playbook -- though Bianca put on a more cheeky outfit for that evening out.

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MJ told fans about "Dirty Diana" back in the day ... but "Busty Bianca" deserves to have a song or two written about her!

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