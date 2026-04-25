Fans Dance to 'Michael' Biopic in Theaters During Debut Weekend
'Michael' Biopic Fans Rockin' To MJ's Tunes in Theaters ... Yea or Nay?!
Fans are jumping out of their seats to moonwalk alongside Michael Jackson during the new biopic -- but it's causing mixed feelings online.
People are going viral for bringing the energy to theaters ... with dancers busting a move on opening weekend. However, others are straight-up disturbed and would rather watch the show they came for.
Micheal Jackson fans are running to the front of the theater and turning it into a dance floor 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bJixu7NXk3 @kirawontmiss
As we told you, "Michael" follows the Prince of Pop's rise to superstardom from his beginnings with the Jackson 5 to his mainstream solo success. The film ends during the height of his popularity -- finishing with his 1988 "Bad" tour -- 5 years before he was accused of sexually abusing a minor.
The film has so far received rave reviews from fans, scoring 97% on the Popcornmeter at Rotten Tomatoes ... but a much lower 38% with critics. Regardless, it's expected to take the No. 1 spot in the box office this weekend ... even with all the unexpected dancing.
So, are you looking to bust a move or would you rather everyone just take their damn seats? Vote now!