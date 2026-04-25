Fans Dance to 'Michael' Biopic in Theaters During Debut Weekend

Fans are jumping out of their seats to moonwalk alongside Michael Jackson during the new biopic -- but it's causing mixed feelings online.

People are going viral for bringing the energy to theaters ... with dancers busting a move on opening weekend. However, others are straight-up disturbed and would rather watch the show they came for.

Micheal Jackson fans are running to the front of the theater and turning it into a dance floor 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bJixu7NXk3 @kirawontmiss

As we told you, "Michael" follows the Prince of Pop's rise to superstardom from his beginnings with the Jackson 5 to his mainstream solo success. The film ends during the height of his popularity -- finishing with his 1988 "Bad" tour -- 5 years before he was accused of sexually abusing a minor.

The film has so far received rave reviews from fans, scoring 97% on the Popcornmeter at Rotten Tomatoes ... but a much lower 38% with critics. Regardless, it's expected to take the No. 1 spot in the box office this weekend ... even with all the unexpected dancing.