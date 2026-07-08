Graham Platner Ends U.S. Senate Campaign After Misconduct Allegations
Graham Platner Drops Out of Maine Senate Race After Misconduct Allegations
Published
Graham Platner's Senate campaign is over ... the embattled Democratic nominee has officially stepped aside amid a growing misconduct scandal ... he announced Wednesday night.
Platner's withdrawal comes just days after multiple misconduct allegations rocked his campaign ... leaving Democrats scrambling to salvage the race.
My name might be on the ballot right now, but that ballot line belongs to the people of Maine. pic.twitter.com/RKVyLU76tm @grahamformaine
Platner posted an emotional video on Wednesday officially announcing that he will be filing the paperwork to drop out of the race. Platner teared up as he told Mainers that he was suspending his campaign and to "keep fightin'" because "we're gonna win someday."
Platner has until Monday at 5 PM to file his withdrawal paperwork.
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