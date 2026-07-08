Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect Surrenders To Police In New Video Shown In Court

Play video content Video: Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect Surrenders To Police In Court Video

Charlie Kirk's alleged murderer turned himself in to police a day after the assassination ... and video of his surrender was just shown in a Utah courtroom.

Tyler Robinson sat for this third day of a preliminary hearing Wednesday ... when prosecutors showed previously unseen video of him turning himself in to law enforcement on September 11, 2025 ... after a massive manhunt.

In the footage, Robinson is wearing a maroon t-shirt and a dark-colored hat as he stands in an office at a Utah police station.

The court was told Robinson was arrested after authorities questioned both him and his parents.

He's since been charged with aggravated murder -- and prosecutors have said they intend to seek the death penalty if he's convicted.

Prosecutors laid out evidence they say ties Robinson to the killing, including DNA allegedly found on the rifle and ammunition, along with text messages they claim show him discussing the attack and trying to cover his tracks afterward.